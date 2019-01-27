PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi says the Sindh govt has misinterpreted the SC’s order

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi believes the Sindh government, Karachi mayor and local government authorities have misinterpreted the Supreme Court’s order on the removal of illegal constructions in Karachi.

Speaking to the media on Sunday at Insaf House in Karachi, he an attempt is being made to discredit the judiciary.

On January 24, a two-judge Supreme Court bench said, while hearing a case on residential plots being commercialized, that at least 500 buildings need to be knocked down in Karachi.

The court ordered the Sindh government to call a cabinet meeting and submit a report in two weeks. Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the court wants the master plan, which was approved in 1960.

Naqvi challenged Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and said it doesn’t say anywhere in the order to knock down buildings and wedding halls. If it is written there then I will resign otherwise you resign, he told them.

He told the Sindh government to stop trying to fool the people. He said the PPP has been in government in Sindh for 11 years and the MQM for 30 years but neither party did anything for the city. Naqvi said the time has come for the people to be liberated of these ‘thieves’.

He asked who gave permission for all these wedding halls to be made in the city. He also leveled allegations of corruption in the SBCA.

MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman also addressed the press conference and blamed the Sindh government for destroying Karachi.

They appealed to Justice Ahmed to action against what they said was the incorrect application of his order.

Responding to Naqvi’s allegations, Ghani spoke to SAMAA TV and demanded proof. It is his responsibility to explain his allegations, said the LG minister.

If you have evidence then take your allegations to the Anti-Corruption Establishment or NAB, he said. Tell us the names of the people involved in the regularization process, he demanded.