Khursheed Shah stands up for Shehbaz Sharif, says NA sessions cannot continue without him

“If Shehbaz's production order is cancelled, proceedings at the National Assembly will not be possible,” said Shah during a media talk in Sukkur on Sunday.“How can Parliament run without the leader of the opposition? In this case, lawmakers won’t be able to show up.”He also criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and called him an ‘immature leader’. “He never came out of his [shipping] container,” said the PPP leader, a reference to the PTI’s 126-day protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad in 2014. “If the PTI’s supreme leader is immature, how can other ministers be mature?”He said buildings are being pulled down in Karachi and other cities. “If Bani Gala, the residence of PM Khan, can be regularised, then why not other buildings?” he asked.The PPP leader said it was the government's responsibility to provide facilities to the masses, but the PTI-led government has no awareness about public issues.He censured PTI members for demanding the resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. “On one hand, they say Usman Buzdar is an elected chief minister of Punjab, hence we should not say things against him,” said Shah. “But on the other hand, they demand the resignation of the Sindh CM. Is he not an elected CM?”