PTI takes back petition seeking disqualification of Asif Ali Zardari

January 10, 2019

The PTI withdrew on Thursday its petition seeking the disqualification of PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. 

The ECP approved Khurram Sher Zaman’s petition for hearing on December 27. A four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, heard the petition.

Khurram Sher Zaman took back the petition and said that he has found more proof against Zardari and wants to take the case to Supreme Court.

Related: ECP admits Khurrum Sher Zaman’s petition seeking disqualification of Asif Zardari

Zardari was elected MNA from NA-213 Nawabshah seat during the July 25 general election. Zaman filed a petition saying that Zardari should be disqualified because he is the owner of an apartment in New York. Zardari hasn’t declared the apartment in his nomination papers.

The Article 62(i)(f) of Constitution deems it necessary for all members of the parliaments to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from hiding information about their assets.

 
 


