PTI, PML-F join hands to shake up the Sindh government’s ‘Takht-e-Nawabshah’

Leaders of the PTI and PML-F held a combined press conference against the provincial government outside the Sindh Assembly building on Thursday.“It is time the Takht-e-Nawabshah [PPP government in Sindh] was shaken up like the Takht-e-Lahore [Punjab government led by the PML-N],” said Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi. “The present opposition in the province is not what it used to be.”He said a campaign would be launched to wake up the entire province.Haleem Adil Sheikh, another PTI leader, said the speaker of the assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani, is biased. “For how long will you save a single family?” he asked him during the session. He was referring to the Zardari-Bhutto family.“Munni [an apparent reference to former president Asif Ali Zardari] has already sullied the family's name as a joint investigation team is already conducting an inquiry against him.”PML-F leader Nusrat Sehar Abbasi also raised the issue of suspicious bottles being found by former chief justice Saqib Nisar in Sharjeel Memon's hospital room. She said alcohol was recovered from Memon’s hospital room but the laboratory technician ‘found’ it was honey.Abbasi also raised doubts over the report by Dr Zahid Ansari, chief pathologist and chemical examiner, as according to her, the doctor sent the report within two hours through WhatsApp and the report actually required at least a week.The opposition said they were determined to rid the people in the province of rulers who are enemies of the people.