A PTI MPA in the Sindh Assembly, Sachanand K Lakhwani, has been sentenced to three years in jail for fraud.

He was convicted by a court in Tando Adam for giving a cheque to a landowner he had business dealings with, which bounced. He was arrested from outside the court.

The cheque was for Rs10 million.

He was elected to the assembly on the PTI’s ticket on a reserved seat for minorities.