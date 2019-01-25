PTI MPA Ramzan Ghanchi injured in Karachi shooting 

PTI MPA Ramzan Ghanchi was injured when a UC chairman’s son allegedly opened fire on him early Friday morning.

The firing occurred after the two quarreled over a pipeline in Karachi’s Ghas Mandi, said SSP Muqaddas Haider. Ghanchi received a bullet on his leg and was shifted to a private hospital.

A case has been registered at the Napier police station. Two people have been arrested.

Ghanchi was elected from PS-109 (Lyari) in the July 25 general election.

PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said that the party members will stage a protest outside Sindh Assembly. “The chief minister only knows how to criticise the federal government. Shouldn’t he be concerned with the peace and security in Karachi?”