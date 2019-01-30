PTI MPA offers to pay Rs25,000 to Karachi robber in exchange for his stolen documents

January 30, 2019




Weapons and important documents were stolen from a PTI MPA’s car in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority on Wednesday.

In a video message, PTI MPA Raja Azhar made an appeal to the robber to return his documents.

“Whoever has robbed me, please return my bag,” he said.

Addressing the robber, Izhar said, "If you don't want to meet me directly, my bag has visiting cards and my contact number so you can leave me a message.”

He even offered a Rs25,000 reward to the robber, saying that the stolen documents were very important to him.
 
 
 

