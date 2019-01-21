PTI files disqualification petition against Zardari in the Supreme Court

January 21, 2019

PTI leader Usman Dar has filed a disqualification petition against Asif Ali Zardari for lying about his assets in the nomination papers.

The petition was submitted in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Zardari was elected MNA from NA-213 Nawabshah seat during the July 25 general election. Dar’s petition says that Zardari should be disqualified because he is the owner of an apartment in New York and two bulletproof cars. The assets are worth Rs143.7 million. Zardari hasn’t declared the apartment in his nomination papers.

The PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 (i) (f) of the Constitution for hiding asset details, the petition says. Article 62(i)(f) of Constitution deems it necessary for all members of the parliaments to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from hiding information about their assets.

Zardari, the Election Commission, and the National Assembly secretary have been named as respondents in the case.

On January 10, the PTI withdrew its petition seeking the disqualification Zardari. It had filed a petition in the ECP. PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman took back the petition and said that he has found more proof against Zardari and wants to take the case to Supreme Court.

 
 
 

