PTI files disqualification petition against Asif Zardari in IHC after Supreme Court and ECP

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed a disqualification petition against Asif Ali Zardari this time in the Islamabad High Court.

Party leaders have previously filed a similar petition against the former president in the Supreme Court and the ECP. The SC’s registrar raised reservations over the petition after which it has been filed in the high court.

The petition was submitted by PTI leaders Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman on Monday.

Asif Zardari was elected MNA from NA-213 Nawabshah seat during the July 25 general election. The petition says that Asif Zardari should be disqualified because he is the owner of an apartment in New York and two bulletproof cars. The assets are worth Rs143.7 million. Asif Zardari hasn’t declared the apartment in his nomination papers.

The PPP co-chairperson should be disqualified under Article 62 (i) (f) of the Constitution for hiding asset details, the petition says. Article 62(i)(f) of Constitution deems it necessary for all members of the parliaments to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from hiding information about their assets.

Asif Zardari, the Election Commission, and the National Assembly secretary have been named as respondents in the case.

On January 10, the PTI withdrew its petition seeking the disqualification Asif Zardari. It had filed a petition in the ECP. PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman took back the petition and said that he has found more proof against Asif Zardari and wants to take the case to Supreme Court.