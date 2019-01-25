Protest clogs Karachi’s Mauripur Road

Karachi’s Mauripur Road was opened for traffic early Friday morning after the protesters who were blocking the road dispersed peacefully following negotiations with the administration.

A traffic jam was reported in the area on Thursday evening after people blocked it in protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Karachi. There was a long queue of vehicles on the route from Tower to Gulbai. Traffic was clogged in Mai Kolachi, Shaheen Complex, Sher Shah, Lyari and Native Jetty Bridge.

The residents of Macchar Colony were staging the protest. They chanted slogans against the government and pelted stones at the authorities and media personnel. A cameraman of a private television channel was injured too.

District West DC Abdul Ghafoor said that the authorities held successful negotiations with the protesters. The Railways authorities have been asked to stop the operation.