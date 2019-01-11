Private schools told to make Sindhi language mandatory

January 11, 2019

Sindh’s private schools will have to teach the Sindhi language as a compulsory subject to students, confirmed the Directorate of Inspection of Private Schools on Friday.

Teaching Sindhi to the students in all the schools is mandatory, said Dr Mansoob Siddiqui, the director-general of the directorate of inspection of private schools.

The private schools have also been instructed to have 10% enrollment of students from low-income households and provided them free-of-charge education.

He warned that the registration of the schools could be cancelled if they fail to implement the instructions.

 
 


