Private schools now have to charge fees on a monthly basis

The Directorate of Private Schools has ordered all private schools to charge fees on a monthly basis from now on, including summer fees.

In a notification, director Mansoob Siddiqui has said that private schools will have to charge students monthly fees instead of bimonthly or quarterly fees. This means, the fee for January can only be charged in January and the same goes for the June and July fees that schools previously charged earlier in the year.

Charging quarterly or bimonthly fees, according to the director, is in violation of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Ordinance, 2001 Amendment Act, 2003.

Siddiqui said that parents have complained about schools charging advance fees.

Schools have also been instructed to adjust half the advance summer fees they have already charged students for last year by February 13 (within two months of the December 13, 2018 Supreme Court verdict).

If the schools fail to do this, action will be taken against them. This action could lead to the suspension or cancellation of the school’s registration.

During the Sindh Assembly session on Thursday, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that all private schools have to obey the Supreme Court’s order. He said along with taking back their exorbitant fee increases beyond 5%, all private schools will have to ensure that 10% of their enrolment is of students from low-income households who are being provided free-of-charge education.