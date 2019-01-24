Private schools in KP have been ordered to reduce their fees by 20%

The Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ordered on Thursday all schools charging over Rs5,000 to reduce their fees by 20%.

Schools in the province have also been directed to return the advance summer vacation fees to parents.

The authority has also warned schools not to cut their teachers’ salaries to compensate for the loss in revenue. Strict action will be taken against schools that don’t comply with these directives.

The Supreme Court ordered on December 13, 2018, all private schools charging more than Rs5,000 per month to cut their fees by 20%.