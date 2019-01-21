Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Qatar

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for a two-day visit to Qatar.

During the visit, he will meet Qatar ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other high ranking officials of the government. They will be discussing Pak-Qatar relations and the situation in the region.

PM Khan is also expected to discuss LNG supply and labour from Pakistan working in Qatar.

Qatar has promised to employ over 100,000 Pakistanis during the 2022 World Cup, which it is hosting. There is a chance that the number of jobs will be increased from 100,000 to 150,000 on the premier’s request.

On December 30, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Qatar. He was received at the airport by senior officials of the Qatri Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Pakistani Embassy in Doha. He met with the top leadership of Qatar, including the prime minister and vice prime minister.