Prime Minister Imran Khan sacks managing directors of SSGC, SNGC over gas crisis

January 8, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has sacked the managing directors of Sui Southern Gas and Sui Northern Companies over the ongoing gas crisis in the country.

The decision was taken on the suggestion of a fact-finding committee formed to probe the gas crisis.

Related story: Sindh's CNG stations to shut down for 34 hours

The PM has directed the authorities to speed up action against those stealing electricity. He said that the people are suffering due to mismanagement and electricity theft, which is unacceptable.

 
 


