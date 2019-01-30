Curbing corruption is everyone’s responsibility, NAB chief tells bureaucrats

January 30, 2019


Curbing corruption is the responsibility of everyone with authority, said NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday.

The National Accountability Bureau’s chairperson said this while speaking to the federal secretaries in the Cabinet Division.

“People said the NAB is nothing but a deadwood, but, I believe, it is not,” said the former judge of the Supreme Court. “(It is primarily owing to the NAB that) the bigwigs of the country that no one could even touch in past are currently in jail.”

Related: Javed Iqbal says NAB received threats of headquarters being blown with explosives

“How did the people, who were penniless three decades ago, raise properties abroad?” the NAB chief asked the top bureaucrats.

He asked if it is a crime to question where loans worth billions were spent. He also called upon the bureaucrats to play their due role in containing corruption, as it is not solely the NAB’s responsibility. “Everyone who God has gifted certain position and authority should work to rid the country of corruption. It is part of their responsibilities,” he said.

He pointed out, “The bureaucracy and the NAB have no affiliation with any group, government, or any political party, instead, we have an affiliation with Pakistan and its people alone.”

 
 
 

