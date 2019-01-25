President Arif Alvi requests to meet families of people killed in Sahiwal shooting

President Arif Alvi requested on Friday to the meet the families of the people killed in Sahiwal shooting.

CTD officials have been accused of killing of four people in the police shooting near the Okara toll plaza in Sahiwal on January 19. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Khalil, his wife Nabila, their daughter Areeba and Khalil’s friend Zeeshan Javed.

Zeeshan’s brother Ahtesham and mother and Khalil’s brother Jameel will meet the president. They have left for Islamabad. They are being accompanied by the police.

On January 19, an investigation team was formed to probe the matter. The team held the CTD responsible for the fatal shooting.

In light of the investigation team’s report submitted to the Punjab chief minister on Tuesday, the government immediately decided to remove the Punjab additional IG and CTD additional IG from their posts.

This was confirmed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in a press conference held after the investigation report was submitted to the Punjab CM.

Basharat also said that an inquiry has been launched against CTD’s DIG, SP and DSP in Punjab while a challan will be issued for five other officials of the CTD.