Power breakdown plunges Sindh, Balochistan into darkness

January 25, 2019
A massive power breakdown hit different parts of Sindh and Balochistan on Friday morning. 

The breakdown occurred after a circuit of the national grid, between Dadu and Shikarpur, tripped because of dense fog. NTDC said that a 500KV line tripped which has affected the power supply to Quetta, Karachi and different parts of Sindh. Officials say they are working to restore power to the city.

Eighty percent of Karachi has been affected by the power breakdown. North Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, and Malir have no power.

The K-Electric said that its system has tripped too. The network is safe because it went into the island mode, the power utility added.

The power supply in Korangi, Baldia, Gizri, Landhi, Saeedabad, and Hub has been restored. KE says the power situation is expected to improve in the next three to four hours.

 

 

 
 
 

