Post-mortem report confirms two minors died of food poisoning in Karachi’s DHA

The post-mortem report of the two boys who died after eating unhygienic food at Arizona Grill – a restaurant in Karachi’s DHA – is finally here after two months.

The report was prepared by Jinnah hospital’s additional police surgeon. Bacteria, known as clostridium, was found in the blood samples of the two children and their mother, the report stated, adding that the bacteria is commonly found in the environment.

Clostridium perfringens is a bacterium commonly found on raw meat and poultry.

The symptoms of the bacteria appear in the affected person within 12 hours to three days, according to the report. Dr Sheeraz stated that clostridium bacteria can be treated.

On November 11, 2018, four-year-old Ahmad and one-and-an-half-year-old Muhammad died after eating unhygienic food at Arizona Grill. The mother and both the children ate food at the restaurant and bought toffees from kids play area at Seaview, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.

On November 14, the food authority and the police found a Suzuki pickup being loaded with food items, such as imported meat packages and juice. However, the meat had expired three years ago. Over 80 kilogrammes of rotten meat, hundreds of expired squash (juice) bottles were confiscated.

The staff of the restaurant cleaned the fridges and disposed of most of the food items before the raid.