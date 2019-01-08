Post-mortem report confirms two minors died of food poisoning in Karachi’s DHA

January 8, 2019

The post-mortem report of the two boys who died after eating unhygienic food at Arizona Grill – a restaurant in Karachi’s DHA – is finally here after two months.

The report was prepared by Jinnah hospital’s additional police surgeon. Bacteria, known as clostridium, was found in the blood samples of the two children and their mother, the report stated, adding that the bacteria is commonly found in the environment.

Clostridium perfringens is a bacterium commonly found on raw meat and poultry.

The symptoms of the bacteria appear in the affected person within 12 hours to three days, according to the report. Dr Sheeraz stated that clostridium bacteria can be treated.

On November 11, 2018, four-year-old Ahmad and one-and-an-half-year-old Muhammad died after eating unhygienic food at Arizona Grill. The mother and both the children ate food at the restaurant and bought toffees from kids play area at Seaview, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.

Related: Postmortem examinations completed of minors who died of ‘food poisoning’ in Karachi’s DHA

On November 14, the food authority and the police found a Suzuki pickup being loaded with food items, such as imported meat packages and juice. However, the meat had expired three years ago. Over 80 kilogrammes of rotten meat, hundreds of expired squash (juice) bottles were confiscated.

The staff of the restaurant cleaned the fridges and disposed of most of the food items before the raid.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Is NAB being used for political revenge?

January 8, 2019 9:52 pm

Is Microsoft going to invest in Pakistan?

January 8, 2019 8:48 pm

Nawaz in a hurry to have his appeal against the Al Azizia verdict heard

January 8, 2019 6:38 pm

Karachi police arrest three members of a rickshaw gang

January 7, 2019 11:30 pm

Thousands stung in Australian jellyfish ‘invasion’

January 7, 2019 11:10 pm

Did the Supreme Court give Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah a clean chit?

January 7, 2019 9:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.