Policeman’s unregistered car being driven by a minor confiscated in Karachi’s DHA

January 28, 2019

Former Malir investigations SSP Malik Altaf’s vehicle was confiscated during snap checking by the police in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority on Monday.  

Altaf is a close aid of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

The Defence police SHO said a police patrol team saw a car being driven by a minor during snap-checking. The law enforcers stopped the car, he said.

A fake government number plate was fixed on the vehicle, he said, adding that the car was impounded and taken to the police station.

After an investigation, it was revealed that the car belonged to Altaf, he added.

 
 
 

