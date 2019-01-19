Policeman arrested for killing three people in Karachi’s Orangi Town

January 19, 2019

A police officer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of three people, including two brothers, in Karachi.

Three people were gunned down by a cop in the Orangi Town area of Karachi on Thursday night. The accused was arrested after his phone call was traced.

The deceased were later identified as brothers Imtiaz and Adnan, while the third man was their friend Nadeem.

Related: 22-year-old killed after police van hits his motorcycle in Karachi’s Defence

Preliminary police investigations point towards land grabbing. The suspected cop, identified as Tanvir, was a friend of Nadeem. He had a monetary dispute over the purchase of some land with Nadeem.

According to District West SSP Shaukat Ali Khatiyan, the suspect killed the brothers because they could testify against him since they witnessed the incident.

The brothers used to work in a garment factory. Their funeral prayers were offered near their residence in Orangi Town.

 
 
 

