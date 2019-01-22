Police tops the vehicle tax defaulter list in Faisalabad: excise department’s report

January 22, 2019

In Faisalabad, excise duty for more than 600 government vehicles has not been paid, a report revealed on Tuesday.

The Punjab government charges an excise fee on all vehicles. Several government departments, including the police, waste management, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, the city’s development authority and others have not paid this excise charge despite the lapse of a year, according to a 2018 report by the excise and taxation department.

A copy of the report is available with SAMAA TV.

What’s more interesting is that the police department tops the list of tax defaulters.

“The police department has not paid duties worth Rs1 million for over 200 vehicles,” said the director of the excise department’s motor transport branch. “The defaulter departments have been served notices. They have been warned that their vehicles will be impounded if the token is not paid.”

He said that if the annual fee is not paid within a week, the registration of the vehicles will be cancelled as well.

When contacted, the police spokesperson said the annual duty would be paid in the next few days. “There were a few problems involving registration,” he said.

 
 
 

