Police seals gutka factory operating in Karachi’s residential area

January 4, 2019

Photo: Samaa Digital

The Karachi police arrested six suspects and sealed a gutka factory during a raid in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Aziz, Faizan, Haseeb, Aijaz, Junaid and Arif.

The gutka factory was operating in a residential area, said the District Central SSP. Police also seized two machines used to pack gutka.

In the last three months, the Karachi police have seized 22,000 kilogrammes of gutka. Over 400 people have also been arrested for selling and producing gutka.

Despite the fact that production and sale of gutka and mainpuri is banned, business is still flourishing in the port city.

Related: Karachi police seize 22,000kg of gutka in three months

It is openly available in several areas like Lyari, Korangi and Orangi and users say they can’t stop consuming it. We’re addicted, they say.

The Sindh High Court directed on October 20, 2018 the local administration to continue its crackdown against the sale of addictive substances like gutka, mawa and mainpuri.

On October 1, 2017, the Sindh Cabinet imposed a ban on the sale and use of sheesha, gutka and mainpuri.

 
 


