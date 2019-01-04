Police pin hope on 300 DNA samples to arrest Abbottabad child murderer



Three hundred DNA samples are being scoured for the man who raped and murdered a three-year-old girl in Havelian, Abbottabad and police are fairly confident technology will trump a jirga’s decision to hide him.

The three-year-old went missing on December 25, 2018 at 2:30 pm. Her body was found at 9am the next day from a stream in a secluded area at a distance from her house in Kayla, according to the FIR by Havelian police. Investigations showed that she was raped and left in the freezing cold to die.

A total of 301 DNA samples were sent to the Forensic Science Agency in Punjab, District Police Chief Abbas Majeed Marwat told Samaa Digital. “We’ll receive the tests of 80 more samples today which will bring the total number of results to 278,” he said.

The police have received reports that a jirga in Kayla village had discussed they would not hand over the culprit to the police. Their decision was based on the similar Zainab murder case of Kasur from last year. The main person accused in Zainab’s case was swiftly awarded the death sentence, which is why the Abbottabad locals are now scared to hand over this culprit as he may face the same fate.

An official looking over the investigation confided by saying, “[this] means that we might not have the DNA samples of the main accused.” If the man is being hidden from the authorities, his DNA sample might not have been collected.

DPO Marwat explained, however, that this is not a stumbling block. He said that he was aware of the developments and that even if the main accused was being protected, “Advanced DNA testing now enables us to determine whether a sample matches certain strands of the accused.” This means that the murderer is someone related to a person whose DNA is being tested. “Technology gives us an edge over such tactics,” he said.

No DNA samples have tested positive as yet but the police have still pinned their hopes on technology to find the man who committed the crime.