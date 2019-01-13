Police break out batons to control crowd of 20,000 job applicants outside Civil Hospital, Karachi

The Civil Hospital, Karachi administration advertised 300 posts from grades one to five at the hospital, expecting around a thousand or so applicants.Much to their disbelief, over 20,000 people showed up Sunday morning. This was the first time these posts had been advertised in years.The procedure for the applicants was to get a slip from the OPD councils and the go to another room for a walk-in interview. So far 1,300 slips have been handed out.The hospital administration says they will conduct interviews for all the applicants, even if that means they’re sitting there till 10pm.Applicants became rowdy and started pushing and shoving their way in. Some even tried jumping over the hospital gate.The police and Rangers are outside the hospital trying to control the crowd.