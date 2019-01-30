Police arrest suspect for attack on members of the transgender community in Karak

January 30, 2019

The police have arrested a suspect for his involvement in an attack on members of the transgender community in Khyber Paktunkhwa’s Karak Wednesday morning.

One person died and two others were critically injured after assailants opened fire on their car in Karak. All three people in the car were members of the transgender community. They were on their way back to Peshawar after performing in a musical evening in Jatta Ismail Khel.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir, who was from Mansehra. The injured were identified as Mushtaq from Peshawar and Arshad from Swabi.

The police said that the arrested suspect was wanted in another murder case.

Aarzo, the general secretary of TransAction Association, said that they had to take their friends to a Kohat hospital on their own and there was no doctor to treat them.

Jahangir succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, she said.

A trainee medical officer was told treat to our friend, Aarzu alleged.

 
 
 

