Police arrest security guards who robbed Rs3 million from Chinese national in Karachi

January 11, 2019




Police have arrested two private security guards, who robbed Rs3 million from a Chinese national in Defence Housing Authority on Thursday.

The suspects were taken into custody from interior Sindh, police said.

The security guards were deployed for the security of the Chinese national at his residence in DHA.

South DIG Sharjeel Kharral said that the guards didn’t only rob the Chinese national but also injured him.

According to officials, the accused belonged to Sindh. The Hyderabad DIG and Jamshoro SSP helped the police catch the suspects.
 
 


