Police arrest fake doctor at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital

The accused, identified as Asim, used to introduce himself as a doctor and had been minting money from patients under the guise of arranging "early treatment".According to the administration, the fake doctor was able to defraud patients because of the sheer number of people at the hospital. There were so many people at the hospital that patients jumped at the chance of cutting ahead of the line and seeing a doctor.Counting Asim, four fake doctors have been arrested from Nishtar Hospital this week. The accused persons have been identified as Asad Haris, Imran, and Akhtar.The fake doctors used to wear white coats, which granted them easy access to the hospital. They used to take patients for medical tests, check-ups and operations and then ask for money. They would pretend to be student doctors and enter the hospital.According to the administration, a task force has been set up to verify the degrees of doctors at the hospital. The force aims to identify fake doctors and send them to the police.