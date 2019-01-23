Police arrest eight alleged drug dealers in Mardan

Five kilogrammes of ice and 5kg of hashish was seized.According to the police, the peddlers smuggled drugs through local residents.On January 22, a man was arrested at the Islamabad airport for attempting to smuggle ice.Rashid Khan, a resident of Peshawar, was travelling to Dubai on a private airline. ANF personnel found 798g of ice in his shoes.Ice, as it is called on the street, is a form of methamphetamine in the form of crystals. Methamphetamine is a stimulant drug that comes in the form of a white, bitter powder or pill. Crystal meth looks like glass. It is also called speed.Ice can be swallowed, snorted, smoked or injected. It is most commonly smoked in a glass ice pipe or injected.