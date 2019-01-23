Police arrest eight alleged drug dealers in Mardan

The Mardan police arrested on Wednesday eight suspects and seized drugs from their possession.
Five kilogrammes of ice and 5kg of hashish was seized.
According to the police, the peddlers smuggled drugs through local residents.
On January 22, a man was arrested at the Islamabad airport for attempting to smuggle ice.
Rashid Khan, a resident of Peshawar, was travelling to Dubai on a private airline. ANF personnel found 798g of ice in his shoes.
Ice, as it is called on the street, is a form of methamphetamine in the form of crystals. Methamphetamine is a stimulant drug that comes in the form of a white, bitter powder or pill. Crystal meth looks like glass. It is also called speed.
Ice can be swallowed, snorted, smoked or injected. It is most commonly smoked in a glass ice pipe or injected.