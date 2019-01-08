Police arrest 16 people for betting on camel wrestling in Rajanpur 

Many people come to attend the festival in which camels are pitted against one another. The Saddar police arrested organisers, camel owners and numerous bidders at the festival.The raid was monitored by Station House Officer Pervaiz Ahmedani. "An FIR has been filed against the suspects," said Ahmedani. He remarked that no one will be allowed to organise such illegal festivals.Every year, illegal camel fights are held in southwestern part of Punjab. Along with animals, spectators get injured during the fights too.Sources said that during the fight some camel owners fixed bets worth hundreds of thousands of rupees on their favourite camels, while the entry fee was Rs400.