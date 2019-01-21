Poisonous gas kills two labourers in a coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki

Two labourers were killed after inhaling poisonous gas while trying to rescue coal miners after an explosion in a mine in Balochistan’s Duki.

The explosion occurred late Sunday night after which four miners were trapped under the debris. Umar and Ghani went to rescue the trapped miners but died after inhaling methane gas. The bodies have been shifted to Civil hospital.

Rescue teams haven’t arrived at the mine seven hours after the explosion.

Mines in Balochistan are notorious for poor safety standards and bad ventilation. Such incidents are not uncommon in coal mines in Pakistan, most of which are located in Balochistan. On August, 13, 2018 miners were killed in Balochistan’s Sanjidi after a mine collapsed.

On December 27, 2018 three workers were killed after a coal mine collapsed in Chamalang. The mines officials said that their bodies were pulled out from the coal mine by a rescue team.