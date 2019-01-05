PMSA arrests five Indian fishermen for violating territorial waters

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) arrested on Saturday five Indian fishermen for violating territorial waters and illegal fishing.

The PMSA said that the boat of Indian fishermen has also been confiscated. Arrested fishermen were handed over to docks police station after initial investigation.

In August last year, at least nine Pakistani fishermen were taken into custody by Indian Coast Guard after they allegedly entered the Indian territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

They were handed over to local Marine Police for further investigation.

Pakistan and India both often arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other’s waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries are poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technology to locate their precise places.