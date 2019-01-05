PMSA arrests five Indian fishermen for violating territorial waters

January 5, 2019

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) arrested on Saturday five Indian fishermen for violating territorial waters and illegal fishing.

The PMSA said that the boat of Indian fishermen has also been confiscated. Arrested fishermen were handed over to docks police station after initial investigation.

In August last year, at least nine Pakistani fishermen were taken into custody by Indian Coast Guard after they allegedly entered the Indian territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

They were handed over to local Marine Police for further investigation.

Pakistan and India both often arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other’s waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries are poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technology to locate their precise places.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan set 41-run target for South Africa to win Test series

January 5, 2019 9:13 pm

Shan, Shafiq half-centuries steady Pakistan in third Test

January 5, 2019 6:25 pm

Pakistan slump to 37-2 at lunch on day three

January 5, 2019 3:45 pm

Pakistan bowl out South Africa for 431 on day three

January 5, 2019 2:24 pm

Australia suffer another batting collapse in big chase

January 5, 2019 11:42 am

Video of Raheel Sharif meeting Pakistani labourers in Saudi Arabia goes viral

January 4, 2019 10:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Obed Pasha

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.