PM orders removal of signboards creating no-go areas for domestic staff at clubs

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants all clubs and other public entertainment facility owners to remove discriminatory signboards that bar domestic staff from entering certain areas as part of the government’s efforts to improve the human rights situation in the country.

The premier gave this order while chairing a high level meeting on the GSP Plus status of Pakistan.

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Attorney-General Anwar Mansoor Khan and senior officials attended the meeting.

Progress made towards addressing human rights issues in the country was discussed.

The PM directed that steps be taken to ensure complete elimination of bonded labour from all parts of the country. He also directed immediate removal of all kinds of discriminatory signboards in clubs, such as the Islamabad Club, Gymkhana and other public places that restrict free movement of maids, ayas and domestic servants.

Imran Khan directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to conduct a countrywide survey on child labour and formulate a comprehensive strategy to extricate such children from poverty and take measures for their education.

PM Khan was briefed that legislation is under way to criminalise enforced disappearances and the process of introducing necessary amendments in the Pakistan Penal Code will be completed soon.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress made towards anti-torture, combating domestic violence and other human rights related issues.

“Ensuring and safeguarding human rights is a major plank of our religion and enshrined in our Constitution,” said the premier. “The government is firmly committed to protecting human rights and promotion of rights of minorities and marginalised sections of society.”