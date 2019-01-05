PM Khan wants to know why FIA requested court to close the Asghar Khan case

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to know why FIA requested the Supreme Court to close the Asghar Khan case.

He has asked FIA to submit a detailed report, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. He said that the premier expressed his lack of trust in the federal agency.

Khan will read the report after returning from Turkey.

The Supreme Court issued its interim order in the Asghar Khan case on Thursday. On December 29, the FIA submitted a report in court and basically said it can’t pursue the Asghar Khan case because of lack of evidence.

“The matter remained dormant for a long time when it was resurrected in order to reach a logical conclusion,” the order says. “The matter was referred to FIA to the extent of the civilians involved in the matter as has been directed by this Court in its judgment while the retired officers of the Armed Forces were to be probed and necessary action was to be taken.”

The FIA report revealed that “there are gaps in statements of important witnesses and they are not in conformity with each others”. However, no payment receipt was available with the persons named in the case. The banks didn’t have records either.

“[The] Judgement passed in 20102 concluded that no convincing and legally acceptable evidence was brought on record by the respondent No.2 regarding the disbursement of amount to different persons,” the order said.

The federal agency didn’t find sufficient evidence to start criminal proceedings in the case. “The findings of the final report received in this regard is clear,” the order reads.

The case, filed in June 1996 by Air Marshal (retd) Asghar Khan, who passed away on January 5 this year, involved allegations that money was distributed by the ISI to politicians to create the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad and stop the PPP from coming into power in 1990. The air marshal had said an alliance of nine parties, including the PML, National Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, received money from the ISI before the 1990 elections.

The funds were allegedly provided by Younus Habib, the then chief executive officer of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), which was a government-run bank at the time.

He claimed Nawaz had allegedly received Rs3.5 million, Mir Afzal Khan Rs10 million, Lt Gen Rafaqat Rs5.6 million (for distributing money among journalists), Abida Hussain Rs1 million, the JI Rs5 million and senior journalist Altaf Hussain Qureshi Rs500,000.

The FIA had launched its investigation into the case at the end of 2013, almost a year after the Supreme Court ordered an investigation into the distribution of Rs140 million to thwart the PPP, which was then led by Benazir Bhutto.

On August 11 of this year, the Supreme Court asked the FIA to submit a progress report in the case. It had issued notices to the respondents, including former premier Nawaz Sharif.

On June 9, Nawaz and JI head Sirajul Haq submitted their written replied in the case. Rejecting the allegations that his party received Rs3.5 million from the ISI in 1990, Nawaz said he did not receive any money from the agency to run the election campaign.