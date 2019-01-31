PM Khan to take decision on creation of a South Punjab capital, says Tahir Cheema

“It's our wish from the beginning that we should have a separate province," Cheema said in an interview with SAMAA TV. “The people of the province don't care about the provincial capital.”Everyone will accept the prime minister’s decision and no one will oppose the creation of a separate province, he added.The ruling party, the PTI, had promised to create a separate province of South Punjab before the July 25 elections.In October last year, PM Khan had formed a special executive council to pave way for the formation of the South Punjab province.In December, PM Khan had directed the authorities to set up a secretariat in South Punjab by mid-July.“The prime minister has announced that we have to make the secretariat operational by July 1,” said Cheema, adding that 60% of the work was complete and a consensus had been reached.The South Punjab secretariat wouldn’t be a ‘sub-secretariat’ but a fully operation secretariat, Cheema added.