PM Khan to lay foundation stone of Hyderabad’s first public university next month

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Hyderabad’s first public university next month.

This was decided in a meeting on Tuesday between PM Khan and a delegation of Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s MNAs at the Prime Minister House on Tuesday.

The youth of Hyderabad have been deprived of access to higher education as there are no public sector universities in the city. The two closest public sector universities for the people of Hyderabad—University of Sindh and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology—are in Jamshoro. This means that the students have to travel a distance of around 20 kilometres on a daily basis.

The problems being faced by the people of Karachi and Hyderabad were discussed in the meeting too. PM Khan assured that the federal government will play its role in resolving the problems of the two cities.

It was decided that a committee will be formed for better coordination between the two parties. The committee will be headed by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The federal government will also play its role in the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway project and ensure its completion.

MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farogh Naseem and Aminul Haq met the prime minister. Finance Minister Asad Umar, Naeemul Haq and Malik Amir Doggar were present too.