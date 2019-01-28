PM Khan, Donald Trump meeting only possible after Afghan peace talks: Fawad Chaudhry

The meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump is only possible after the Afghan peace talks.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said this in an interview with the Gulf News on Sunday.

Donald Trump has appreciated Pakistan’s role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiation table and he has reviewed and changed his policies towards Pakistan, he said. “Frankly, we expect a positive outcome from the negotiations between the US and Afghan Taliban,” he added.

The United States and the Taliban said Saturday they had made substantial headway in negotiations to end the 17-year US war in Afghanistan, although sticking points remained. Zalmay Khalilzad, who was named by President Donald Trump’s administration to find a way out of the war, held an unusually long six days of talks with Taliban representatives in Qatar.

“Meetings here were more productive than they have been in the past. We made significant progress on vital issues,” Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

On January 20, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he will urge the US President Donald Trump to talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take forward the relationship and the Afghan reconciliation process.

Relations with India

Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan will try to resume peace talks with India once they have their elections.

“We have delayed our efforts to hold talks with India because we do not expect any big decision from the present Indian leadership,” he remarked.

“We will respect any Indian leader and the party elected by the Indian people. And, we would like to move forward to hold dialogue with whosoever comes into power in India,” Chaudhry said.