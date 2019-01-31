PM Khan launches Pakistan Banao Certificate for overseas Pakistanis

January 31, 2019

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Thursday the Pakistan Banao Certificate (PBC), a diaspora bond for overseas Pakistanis.

According to a working document by the State Bank of Pakistan, the government is offering 6.25% profit for a three-year PBC and 6.75% for its five-year version.

“This is a scheme that will not only uplift Pakistan but also generate profits for overseas Pakistanis,” PM Khan said, addressing a ceremony in Islamabad. “I wish this scheme had been launched earlier.”

He praised overseas Pakistanis for their love for the country and said they never abandoned their country when it needed them.

The prime minister said his government is trying its best to overcome the circular debt and deficit.

“Every government goes to the IMF after assuming power,” he said. “But we decided to take help from friendly nations to stabilise the economy.”

PM Khan said that Pakistan has so much potential. “There is historical tourism, religious terrorism and we have the world’s best mountains.”

The prime minister said that the agriculture sector will see notable progress if modern technology is used. “All Pakistan needs is management techniques.”

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Government ends subsidy for Hajj pilgrims

January 31, 2019 5:26 pm

Does Usman Buzdar need training even after six months in office?

January 30, 2019 11:16 pm

OGRA recommends cut in diesel, petrol prices

January 30, 2019 9:16 pm

PM orders removal of signboards creating no-go areas for domestic staff at clubs

January 30, 2019 5:34 pm

No other country has presented three budgets in one year, says Bilawal

January 29, 2019 7:05 pm

Normalcy a tough sell as North Waziristan opens Miranshah shopping centre

January 29, 2019 6:55 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.