PM Khan, Erdogan offer Friday prayers together in Turkey

January 4, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met in Ankara on Friday. The two also offered Friday prayers together. 

The held a one-on-one meeting in which bilateral relations between Turkey and Pakistan were discussed. They spoke about strengthening relations and increasing cooperation in various sectors.

PM Khan was presented with Guard of Honour upon arrival to Turkish President House.

The premier visited the Mausoleum of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and laid floral wreath on his grave.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara too.

The Turkish Foreign Minister was among the first dignitaries who had visited Islamabad in September, soon after the PTI government took over, according to the foreign office. Qureshi briefed him about the recent developments concerning peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. He also informed his Turkish counterpart, in detail, about Pakistan’s outreach efforts to most important neighbours and regional countries, in the recent weeks, including Afghanistan, Iran, China, Russia and Qatar.

The Turkish minister that Pakistan and Turkey, as close partners, would continue their efforts to promote synergies on important issues. Both sides expressed satisfaction on the trajectory of bilateral relations, symbolised by unprecedented traditional warmth and affection, at the peoples level.

 

 
 


