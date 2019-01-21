PM Khan assures ‘exemplary punishment’ in Sahiwal shooting case

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised “exemplary punishment” of the culprits in Sahiwal shooting case.

Four people were killed on Saturday by the CTD in an operation in Sahiwal. The department claims they were terrorists but the government has now opened an inquiry into the case. The CTD officials involved in the case have been arrested and a JIT has been formed to investigate what happened.

The premier said that the grief and anger of the people is “understandable and justified.” He assured that nation that exemplary punishment will be given in the case once he returns from Qatar. He left for Qatar on Monday for a two-day visit. “I will review the entire structure of Punjab police start process of reforming it,” he said in a tweet.

The Punjab government has announced Rs20 million compensation for the family of people killed in Sahiwal. Three children were left orphaned after the incident.

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to assure the public that action will be taken in the Sahiwal case if it is proven that the CTD officials were involved in an extrajudicial killing.

He wrote about the trauma the young children – all of whom are minors — are going through and how, as a parent, it is shocking to think of children experiencing this.

The government’s priority is the protection of all its citizens, he wrote, adding that everyone must be held accountable in the eyes of the law.