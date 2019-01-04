PM Khan approves Rs50 billion for Karachi’s development, says Sindh governor

January 4, 2019

File photo: Imran Ismail

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Rs50 billion for the development of infrastructure in Karachi to transform the metropolis into a developed and beautiful city, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Friday.

The city needs a master plan to prevent encroachments in the future, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

He said that the Karachi mayor needs Rs200 million for the removal of debris piled up because of the current anti-encroachment drive in the city.

“The Sindh government and mayor should work collectively for removal of debris, as well as garbage,” he added.

The governor said that he is in talks with the Sindh government over the Green Line BRT project. He expressed the hope that the Green Line buses would be plying on roads within the next four to six months.

Governor Ismail said he is working as a bridge between the federal and provincial governments and playing his constitutional role in the larger interest of the province and the country.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sindh government plans to amend the Local Government Act

January 4, 2019 9:22 pm

PM Khan, Erdogan offer Friday prayers together in Turkey

January 4, 2019 5:56 pm

To bring Pakistan out of poverty, we need to allow people to make money: PM Khan to Turkish investors

January 4, 2019 1:19 pm

Karachi’s Green Line BRT will be the world’s first zero emission public transport system

January 4, 2019 12:49 pm

CNG stations in Sindh are now going to open on Saturday night

January 4, 2019 11:45 am

CCTV footage helps Karachi police arrest teenage motorcycle thieves

January 3, 2019 11:08 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

Manik Aftab

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.