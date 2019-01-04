PM Khan approves Rs50 billion for Karachi’s development, says Sindh governor

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Rs50 billion for the development of infrastructure in Karachi to transform the metropolis into a developed and beautiful city, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Friday.

The city needs a master plan to prevent encroachments in the future, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

He said that the Karachi mayor needs Rs200 million for the removal of debris piled up because of the current anti-encroachment drive in the city.

“The Sindh government and mayor should work collectively for removal of debris, as well as garbage,” he added.

The governor said that he is in talks with the Sindh government over the Green Line BRT project. He expressed the hope that the Green Line buses would be plying on roads within the next four to six months.

Governor Ismail said he is working as a bridge between the federal and provincial governments and playing his constitutional role in the larger interest of the province and the country.