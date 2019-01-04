PM Imran Khan’s team caught making diplomatic faux pas

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s team may perhaps think of getting a tutor in diplomatic etiquette. In a high-level meeting with Turkish officials Friday, they did not follow the posture protocols.

This behavior was highlighted by journalist Salman Masood who tweeted: “Turks are sitting with proper diplomatic etiquette. Pak side unfortunately seems oblivious to diplomatic norms of how to sit in state meetings.”

The correct manners would have been to sit upright and alert. The Pakistanis should not have been cross-legged in front of the other dignitaries. But as the photograph shows, several members of the Pakistani team appear to be unaware of these rules.

The team accompanying the prime minister included Finance Minister Asad Umar, Advisor Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Pakistan Ambassador Cyrus Sajjad Qazi, Federal Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar and Assistant to the PM Zulfiqar Bukhari.