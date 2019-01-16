PM Imran Khan’s cabinet strength increases to 42

The federal cabinet saw some changes Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan now has 24 federal ministers, five ministers of state, four advisers and nine special advisers, raising his cabinet’s strength to 42.

Three federal ministers have been given additional portfolios, while eight important ministries still don’t have ministers.

The prime minister is looking after the ministries of interior, overseas Pakistanis, commerce, industries and production, climate change, science and technology, state and frontier regions and parliamentary affairs.

PM Khan’s initial cabinet had 15 ministers and five advisers.