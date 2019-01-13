PM Imran Khan to head to Qatar on January 22

January 13, 2019

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be heading to Qatar on a one-day visit on January 22 on the invitation of the emir.

He will be meeting Qatar ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other high ranking officials of the government. They will be discussing Pak-Qatar relations and the situation in the region.

Related: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to visit Pakistan in the first week of February

PM Khan is also expected to discuss LNG supply and labour from Pakistan working in Qatar.

Qatar has promised to employ over 100,000 Pakistanis during the 2022 World Cup, which it is hosting. There is a chance that the number of jobs will be increased from 100,000 to 150,000 on the premier’s request.

 
 


