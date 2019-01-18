PM Imran Khan orders an audit of payments made by the PML-N govt to foreign lobbying firms

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of foreign companies being paid through the national exchequer to lobby for the previous government.

He ordered on Friday an audit of the payments made to such companies from the national exchequer.

He wants to know how much money went to these foreign companies – located in the UK and the US — and what exactly the companies did.

The PML-N government, and more notably former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is accused of approaching companies to lobby for it. What PM Khan wants to know is whether the companies lobbied for the PML-N government abroad or within Pakistan.

The companies provided clients with access to social media data.

The premier has summoned the details of these transactions, such as the amount of money paid, who hired the companies and the reasons for lobbying.

He wants a report on the matter to be submitted soon.