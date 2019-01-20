PM Imran Khan is still in shock over the Sahiwal incident

January 20, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter Sunday morning to assure the public that action will be taken in the Sahiwal case if it is proven that the CTD officials were involved in an extrajudicial killing.

Four people were killed on Saturday by the CTD in an operation in Sahiwal. It claims they were terrorists but the government has now opened an inquiry into the case.

The CTD officials involved in the case have been arrested and a JIT has been formed to investigate what happened.

Three children were left orphaned after the incident. The children – two sisters and a brother – are now the responsibility of the state and will be looked after by it, said the premier.

He wrote about the trauma the young children – all of whom are minors — are going through and how, as a parent, it is shocking to think of children experiencing this.

The government’s priority is the protecting of all its citizens, he wrote, adding that everyone must be held accountable in the eyes of the law.

The killings have sparked protests in both Lahore and Sahiwal. Protesters blocked Ferozepur Road Sunday morning by burning tyres.

 
 
 

