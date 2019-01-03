PM Khan arrives in Turkey for two-day visit

January 3, 2019

Photo: Courtesy Press Information Department, Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Turkey for his two-day official visit on Thursday. He started off his trip with a visit to the shrine of Maulana Muhammad Jalaluddin Rumi in Konya.

A visit to the shrine of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is also on the premier’s itinerary.

The prime minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Trade Adviser Abdur Razzaq Dawood.

PM Khan was warmly received by Konya Governor Konya Cüneyit Orhan Toprak and Pakistan Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

During the visit, Khan is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries. After the meeting, they will hold a press conference.

Views pertaining to regional and the international situation will also be exchanged. The PM will also address a business forum at Ankara on his visit and meet investors.

Qureshi said cooperation between the two countries on trade, investment and economy will be discussed. Turkey is a trusted friend of Pakistan, Qureshi said, adding that Turkey will be taken into confidence over the situation in the region.

He said Pakistan intends to turn its good political relations and friendship with Turkey into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

A ceremony to honour PM Khan will be held tomorrow (Friday) at the Turkish President House.

 

 
 


