PIA wants play Qaseeda Burda Shareef on all flights

January 16, 2019

PIA doesn’t want to play music on its flights anymore. Instead, it wants to play the Qaseeda Burda Shareef.

It hopes to implement this new rule on all its domestic and international flights but first it’s doing a trial run on flights from Islamabad to Lahore.

The airline will use people’s responses to the change to gauge whether it should extend it to all of its flights.

This change comes on the directives of PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

PIA usually has soft music playing in the background when passengers are boarding and getting off the plane. Now the airline wants play the Qaseeda Burda Shareef in the background instead.

 
 
 

