PIA takes disciplinary action against steward for drinking at work

January 9, 2019

The Pakistan International Airlines said on Wednesday that it will take disciplinary action against of its stewards after he was caught consuming alcohol just before the flight was about to fly to Lahore.

The steward, identified as Gulam Muhammad Chandio, was offloaded from flight PK-316. A medical team was called to run his tests on January 7 and the doctors found alcohol in his blood.

The PIA spokesperson said that his organisation has taken notice and action would be initiated against the employee.

 
 


