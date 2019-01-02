PIA starts off the new year by fat shaming its cabin crew, tells them to lose 30lbs or be grounded

Yes, you read that right. PIA is fat shaming its employees. It wants overweight cabin crew (though it hasn’t specified what it considers overweight) to lose weight by February 1 or they will be grounded.The airline even issued a circular on this ultimatum.In the circular, it has given a schedule for its cabin crew to reduce their weight. Apparently this isn't the first time the airline has told its employees to lose weight. It mentioned that it had also told the crew to lose weight on May 10, 2016.The airline is "reducing the waiver of 30 pounds excess weight to zero pounds in the coming months" according to the circular. With a schedule of losing five pounds a month, the airline wants its employees to lose 30 pounds by July.By first February the waiver is being reduced to 25 pounds, meaning the crew will have to lose five pounds if they were considered overweight before. The deadlines continue every month with a five pound decrease until July 1, where PIA says its cabin crew should be zero pounds overweight.If anyone is over 30 pounds overweight after January 31, they will be grounded and referred to the air crew medical centre for medical evaluation and "treatment" until their weight is up to the "desired standard" or BMI, according to the airline.It is rather strange that this is the issue PIA has chosen to tackle. The airline is facing billions of rupees in losses, has many pilots flying planes without degrees or with fake degrees and has recently been called a 'black hole' by the finance minister. But instead of working to save its business, the airline decided to focus on the weight of its employees.New year, same PIA.